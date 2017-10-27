Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo attacks Shehu Shagari over Nigeria’s backwardness in rice production

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President, has berated the administration of Second Republic President, Shehu Shagari, for allegedly scuttling the progress made by the country to be self-sufficient in rice production. Obasanjo recalled that in 1979 when he handed over power as military Head of State, Nigeria was almost achieving self- sufficiency in rice production. He, […]

