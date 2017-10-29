Obasanjo: EFCC, ICPC politicised after my tenure – The Nation Newspaper
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Obasanjo: EFCC, ICPC politicised after my tenure
The Nation Newspaper
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday accused his successors from 2007 of politicising the two anti-corruption agencies created by his administration. His successors, he said, turned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and …
Corruption Is Destroying Us, Says Obasanjo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!