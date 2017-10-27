Obasanjo: Shagari’s govt prevented Nigeria from being self-sufficent in rice production – TheCable
|
Guardian
|
Obasanjo: Shagari's govt prevented Nigeria from being self-sufficent in rice production
TheCable
Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo says the policy of the Shehu Shagari's administration is the reason the country is not self-sufficient in rice production. The former president said this on Thursday while speaking at the unveiling Okun Rice at the …
Nigeria: The Presidency and Its Failings
Shagari's regime scuttled Nigeria's move to be self-sufficient in rice production – Obasanjo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!