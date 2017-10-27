Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo tackles Shagari over insufficiency in rice production

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments


Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday critised the regime of Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, for allegedly scuttling the progress made by the country to be self-sufficient in rice production.

Obasanjo recalled that in 1979 when he handed over power as military Head of State, the country was almost achieving self- sufficiency in the production, adding that inconsistent in policies by his successor who later set up a committee on importation of rice, stifled the laudable move.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Speaking yesterday as chief launcher at the global unveiling of Okun Rice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, noted that the shift in policy focus served as a disincentive to farmers who were sent packing as the imported bags of rice began to arrive.

Obasanjo commended the promoter of the new product, Biodun Onalaja, for rekindling the hope of the country at achieving self-sufficiency in rice production and ensuring food security for the nation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.