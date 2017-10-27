Obasanjo tackles Shagari over insufficiency in rice production



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday critised the regime of Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, for allegedly scuttling the progress made by the country to be self-sufficient in rice production.

Obasanjo recalled that in 1979 when he handed over power as military Head of State, the country was almost achieving self- sufficiency in the production, adding that inconsistent in policies by his successor who later set up a committee on importation of rice, stifled the laudable move.

Speaking yesterday as chief launcher at the global unveiling of Okun Rice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, noted that the shift in policy focus served as a disincentive to farmers who were sent packing as the imported bags of rice began to arrive.

Obasanjo commended the promoter of the new product, Biodun Onalaja, for rekindling the hope of the country at achieving self-sufficiency in rice production and ensuring food security for the nation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

