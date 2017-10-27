Obaseki, Fayemi, Onyema discuss Edo, Nigeria investment opportunities at London Stock Exchange – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Obaseki, Fayemi, Onyema discuss Edo, Nigeria investment opportunities at London Stock Exchange
Vanguard
As more transnational companies, multilateral organisations and several trade missions swell the numbers and ranks of participants in the maiden edition of Alaghodaro Investment Summit, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, was at the London …
3, 000 participants expected at Edo Alaghodaro Investment summit, says Obaseki
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!