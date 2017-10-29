Obaseki, Fayemi, Onyema discuss Edo, Nigeria investment opportunities at LSE









As more transnational companies, multilateral organisations and several trade missions swell the numbers and ranks of participants in the maiden edition of Alaghodaro Investment Summit, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, was at the London Stock Exchange Friday to speak to companies listed on the London bourse about the investment opportunities that abound in the state.

Also at the London event are the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi; the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema and the Director General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, who presented data to show Nigeria’s way to recovery after exiting economic recession.

At a panel session entitled ‘The Nigerian Opportunity,’ Obaseki, who first came to the London Stock Exchange 30 years ago, took his audience of global business leaders through the opportunities in Agro processing, mining, infrastructure, education and healthcare amongst other sectors in the state.

According to the governor, Alaghodaro Investment Summit is part of his administration’s drive to open up the state for more foreign and local investments and build a modern and progressive Edo State where every citizen is empowered with opportunity to live life in its fullness.

His detailed and insightful presentation elicited the positive responses from the London Stock Exchange and international business leaders who assured that they would attend the Alaghodaro Summit in Benin City holding from November 10-12.

He paraded the investment opportunities Edo State is offering investors such as the huge land mass for agro and agro-allied businesses and a favourable weather condition that have sustained the investments of Presco Plc. and Okomu Plc., both listed companies and the biggest projects financed on the continent-

Azura-Edo Power Plant- which is showcasing project opportunities in the state.

He told the audience at the London bourse that Alaghodaro, which means ‘moving forward’ in Edo language is a clear 30-year vision for the state, covering Institutional Reform, Economic Development, Social Welfare, Environmental Sustainability, and Art, Culture and Tourism

He explained that his administration is in a hurry to mainstream the private sector in governance to harness the sector’s huge capital and expertise for an efficient public sector.

“We are determined to see how the active collaboration between the state and the private sector can produce a win-win situation for both parties. The essence of our government is to serve as an enabler for businesses to thrive,’’ he said.

Obaseki said that his decision to mark his one-year anniversary in office with Alaghodaro Investment Summit stems from the state government’s conviction that public-private partnership holds the key to unlocking the vast investment potential in the state.

He added that participants would include local and international business leaders, investors seeking new environments where governments are committed to providing incentives for businesses, policy makers, industry experts as well as academia.

