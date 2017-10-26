Obaseki receives new Police Commissioner, assures of new security architecture

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday received the new Commissioner of Police of the state command, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, at the Government House in Benin City, with an assurance that he would work with the new police boss to enforce a new security architecture in the state.

Obaseki further pledged his administration’s support for the new police commissioner to enable him succeed in his new assignment.

“We will give you the needed support to succeed. We believe that the responsibility for restoring law and order rests with the police. We hope that you will fulfill your constitutional responsibility by helping us enforce law and order in Edo State,” he said.

The governor urged the new police boss to urgently change the security plan he inherited to curb crimes in the state.

“We need to change the entire security architecture in the state and together we will work to implement it and address all the security challenges in the next one week,” he said.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt response in granting the request for a new police commissioner by deploying a grounded operations police officer to serve in the state.

“We believe the new CP has the requisite experience to help in securing life and property in the state. We believe this is what he has been doing in his policing career and has the ability to replicate what he did in other states here in Edo. We will give him our support to help him succeed in fighting crime in the state,” Obaseki assured.

In his response, the new CP advised criminals to relocate from Edo State as it will no longer be a haven for their activities. “I want to assure you that Edo State will no longer be a haven for criminals.

I advise them to leave the state. Edo people and residents of the state should go to sleep with both eyes closed because there will be proper policing both in the day and at night,” the new CP said.

He explained that he is currently doing criminal profiling in the state and in a matter of days will come out with a clear strategy aimed at fighting crimes in the state.

