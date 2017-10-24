Obaseki to fast-track accreditation of state college’s programmes









Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has promised to fast-track accreditation of programmes at Edo College of Education, Igueben, before the year runs out.

The governor made the disclosure at Igueben, the administrative headquarters of the council, during his thank-you-tour of some local government areas in Edo Central Senatorial District.

Obaseki said, “My administration will support the Edo College of Education in Igueben, to get all its programmes accredited and ensure the execution of projects in the institution. We intend to reposition the school and ensure a smooth take-off of the institution and make it one of the best.”

The governor also pledged to set up a vocational centre to impart youth with skills needed to be employable, adding, “We have promised to create jobs for our youths and to prepare them for the employment opportunities that our government will provide. We will set up skills acquisition centre here in Igueben to train and provide them with the necessary skills they need for the jobs.”

He said he could not have been governor today if not for the commitment, determination, courage of members of the party who made it possible. As such, he pledged to work with the party to transform the state. He solicited their support, stating that it would be difficult to achieve results if the party members fail to cooperate with his administration.

“I rely on vital information from you to help govern the state. We have to meet regularly for you to hear from us what we are doing as a government while we listen to you to solve the challenges confronting you,” he said.

He revealed that his administration has awarded contract for construction of Igu-Amahor road, noting that there was a brief delay because the contractor is waiting for the dry season to move to site.

Earlier, the APC chairman in Igueben, Sunday Iredia, commended the governor’s achievements since assuming office, noting that the state has seen improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and prudent management of the state’s funds. He appealed to the governor to address the deplorable state of some roads in the council.

At Ubiaja in Esan South East, the governor promised an agricultural processing zone at Ilushin in addition to a vocational centre that will provide the necessary skills for the youths of the area, to prepare them for the jobs his administration will provide for them.

He equally assured them that roads in the council area will not be forgotten, adding “I have stationed a contractor in Edo Central Senatorial District to ensure that a number of roads are constructed, we are only waiting for the dry season to commence work.”

The APC chairman in Esan South East, Chris Aghughu, said he was delighted that Obaseki made history by appointing the first female commissioner from the area and his recent donations to Industrial Training Fund (ITF) trainees. He further urged the governor to reactivate Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) Relay Station at Ivue, Uromi, so that they could follow his programmes on television.

At Obaseki’s thank-you-tour at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area, calls were made on the party faithful to join hands with his administration to change the face of politics by making the people believe in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He assured the people that his administration will respect the supremacy of the party and work to transform the state for the people to have a better life.

The governor, during the thank-your-tours, continued rewarding wards that performed best at the ballot during the governorship election that brought him to power.

At Igueben, Ubiaja and Uromi, the governor received defectors from other political parties in the state to the APC fold. Among them are Dickson Idemudia and his supporters at Igueben, and Musa Isiwele at Uromi. He urged the new party members to work hard for the party and ensure that all those they left behind in their former parties were won over to the APC.

