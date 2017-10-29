Obesere Signs Multi-million Dollar Deal With US Record Label

Fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere recently signed a multi-million dollar recording deal with American based recording company, Freeworld Music. According to Freeworld Music, ”Obesere, being the pride of many music lovers all over the world and the pioneer of Fujipop music, has so much impacted the entertainment industry positively. This suggests that Obesere will …

