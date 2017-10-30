Obi bemoans high cost of governance

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—FORMER governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has bemoaned high cost of governance in Nigeria, lamenting that the country ranks top in the world in government expenses.

Obi spoke while delivering a lecture entitled “Good Governance” during the 10th national youths’ summit organised by Golden Heart Foundation in Enugu.

According to him, “the cost of governance in Nigeria is unacceptable anywhere in the world. We need to change it. About 1.7 million children are out of school in Nigeria, that is the highest statistics in the whole world.”

Obi noted that the current agitations ravaging the country had root in governance failures, saying the government of the country collapsed many years ago.

“The only way to fight social disorder is to find people things to do. Create society where people will have the opportunity to do something for themselves. I encourage youths not to be disillusioned by the environment they find themselves in. Your country has been hijacked and you have to take it back. If you don’t stop them, they will stop you,” he said.

Earlier, President of Golden Heart Foundation and host of the summit, Dr David Ogbueli, urged the youths to pay attention in all the training for a better tomorrow.

Ogbueli who disclosed that the “greatest challenges we face today can be traced back to leadership. The responsibility of changing Nigeria to a better one rests on the youths. We are out to find those who are gifted in different areas and help them fully discover and develop their area of gifting and eventually deploy them into the society as agents of transformation.”

He said the foundation was shaping the youths to bring back the glory of the nation by training the participants in different fields such as global school of leadership, school of national transformation, school of career development, school of business development, school of enterprise and skill acquisition, school of social entrepreneurship, school of media and ICT and school of arts and entertainment.

“Whenever you want to address the problems of any nation, go to young people who are the grassroots because it is better to train a child than to mend an adult. What we do is to help equip and train the younger generation who have a major role to play in shaping the new Nigeria and Africa at large. We want to build a new generation of value driven and responsible leaders that will think excellence, integrity, accountability, vision and passion for common good,” Ogbueli pointed out.

