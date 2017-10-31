Pages Navigation Menu

Obi frowns at cost of governance in Nigeria

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has bemoaned the excessive cost of governance in Nigeria pointing out that the country ranks top in the whole world in government expenses. Gov Obi made this known while delivering a lecture titled “Good Governance” during the 10th National youths summit organised by Golden Heart Foundation in […]

