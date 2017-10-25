Obiano storms Lagos as Anambra indigenes hold cultural day

The campaign train of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, will Saturday move to Lagos State as Association of Anambra Development Unions (AASDU), Lagos is set to hold her cultural day.

The event, which is slated for Saturday at the practice pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos at 10.00am will afford the governor an opportunity to unfold his achievements to Ndi Anambra resident in Lagos and to seek their mandate in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

The cultural day, which will be chaired by a son of the state, Chief Chris Ikechi Ezeh, will also play host to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

The post Obiano storms Lagos as Anambra indigenes hold cultural day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

