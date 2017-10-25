Pages Navigation Menu

Obiano storms Lagos as Anambra indigenes hold cultural day

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The campaign train of Governor  Willie Obiano of Anambra State, will Saturday move to Lagos State as Association of Anambra Development Unions (AASDU), Lagos is set to hold her cultural day.

Obiano

The  event, which is slated for Saturday at the practice pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos at 10.00am will afford the governor an opportunity to unfold his achievements to Ndi Anambra resident in Lagos and to seek their mandate in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

The cultural day, which will be chaired by a son of the state, Chief Chris Ikechi Ezeh, will also play host to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of  Lagos State.

