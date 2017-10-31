Odinga to use pickets, petitions to protest Oct. 26 re-run election

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would use pickets and petitions to protest the Oct. 26 presidential rerun. Odinga said in a long-awaited television address that he would convene a “People’s Assembly” to try to improve governance but made no mention of challenging the result. “We will guard our right to dissent…

The post Odinga to use pickets, petitions to protest Oct. 26 re-run election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

