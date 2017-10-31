Pages Navigation Menu

Odinga to use pickets, petitions to protest Oct. 26 re-run election

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would use pickets and petitions to protest the Oct. 26 presidential rerun. Odinga said in a long-awaited television address that he would convene a “People’s Assembly” to try to improve governance but made no mention of challenging the result. “We will guard our right to dissent…

