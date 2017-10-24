Odinga urges supporters to boycott repeat presidential poll

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday called on his supporters to stay at home and boycott the repeat presidential elections scheduled for Thursday. Oginga told a BBC reporter: “we have not told people to protest on polling day. We have not said that at all. “We have told people to stay away.” Odinga’s comments…

The post Odinga urges supporters to boycott repeat presidential poll appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

