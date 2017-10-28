Odunlade Adekola Cracks Everyone Up During A Courtesy Visit To Lagos Police Pro Dolapo Badmos
Nollywood Tv Star, Odunlade Adekola Cracked Everyone Up during a Courtesy Visit he paid To the Lagos Police P.R.O, Dolapo Badmos. Watch below; source: 36ng
