Offline version of Ghanapost GPS to be rolled out soon – Myjoyonline.com

Offline version of Ghanapost GPS to be rolled out soon
The Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has said the Ghana Post will roll out service centers with offline mode devices for the generation of digital addresses via text message for users without internet access. The software, Ghana Post GPS …
