Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Offline version of Ghanapost GPS to be rolled out soon – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Offline version of Ghanapost GPS to be rolled out soon
Myjoyonline.com
The Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has said the Ghana Post will roll out service centers with offline mode devices for the generation of digital addresses via text message for users without internet access. The software, Ghana Post GPS
Government Committed to Formalise the Economy Through DigitalisationPeace FM Online
Ghana Post GPS is safe for users – VOKACOM CEOGhana News Agency
Ghana To Pay Google $400000 Every YearModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.