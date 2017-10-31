Ogun celebrates Joshua, Adesina

Ogun State Government has celebrated two illustrious indigenes of the state, world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina,

Joshua, who last weekend successfully defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Heavyweight World Boxing titles against Carlos Takam and Adesina, who recently received the World Food Prize laurel were described as pride to the state.

Deputy Governor, Chief Yetunde Onanuga, addressing news men after a state Executive Council meeting at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday, noted that the state has produced many notable citizens, who are making it proud in different parts and fields round the world.

