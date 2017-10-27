Ogun homeowner charter: 38,000 applicants seek assessment

No fewer than 38,000 of the 70,000 applicants that met the requirement for the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy and other title documents under the Ogun State Homeowners’ Charter programme have responded for assessment.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun stated this during the presentation of land title documents to another batch of beneficiaries at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Amosun, represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Segun Abiodun disclosed that the interest shown by the applicants made the process quicker and faster.

‘’The Homeowners’ Charter Scheme has been a landmark achievement as 38,000 applicants out of 70,000 that qualified have been able to pay after their assessment. There was a little delay as no one anticipated for the high population of applicants, but things have been straightened out and the process is now quicker and faster,” he said.

Commissioner for Finance Adewale Oshinowo said some applicants initially were reluctant at presenting their documents, including survey plan, land receipt, notice of assessment among others which, according to him, makes issuance of C of O difficult for such persons.

Oshinowo enjoined the people not to lose faith in the programme as many applicants had benefitted from the scheme.

One of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Abdulazeez Adisa from Oju-Ore, Ota Local Government Area, thanked the State government for giving them authentic land documents which afforded them homeowner status.

