Ogun West elders attack Osoba: “You caused our political problems”

By Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta As the 2019 governorship election inches closer,Leadership of the Ogun West Elders Council has condemned a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Ol usegun Osoba over the statement he made at the recent birthday ceremony of the former SSG, Deacon Poju Adeyemi. Osoba allegedly said “APC had not zoned governorship to any section of the state ahead of the 2019 polls”. The Council that spoke through its Chairman, Alh Mohammed Olagbaye, in a press briefing at the state NUJ secretariat, Iwe Iroyin in Abeokuta, expressed their anger over “the statement credited to Chief Osoba, and which has not been refuted till now,is obnoxious and leaves a bad taste in our mouths.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

