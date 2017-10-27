Oh God – There’s a New Fidget Toy About To Hit The Market

Every time I see someone engaged in some fidget action, I cringe.

That’s just me.

Others, however, have been inspired to create the next big thing – and one duo think they have achieved it.

It’s called the Spinner Cube, and once you’re done looking at all the features it seems more of a toy fit for gamers.

You see, whether you’re clicking buttons, massaging your fingers on the “trifecta” of rolling balls, or satisfying your inner gamer with the mini joystick, this cube is taking the whole fidget craze to the next level.

Listed on Kickstarter, the Spinner Cube has, surprise!, six sides “each with a different mechanism to fidget with,” explains Mashable:

You’ve got your joystick to sate your inner gamer, three rolling click-y balls, a spring-loaded trigger, and five buttons to press away.

And you can spin the cube to your heart’s content:

On a good flick, it can spin for about 60 seconds, but with a few tilts, you can send that thing going for as long as you want.

Check out their cheeky little Kickstarter video below:

If you, like me, are still confused about the attraction of such gimmicks, the Spinner Cube’s page also provides a few infographics, one being a detailed breakdown on the “benefits” of fidgeting:

Cofounder of the company behind Spinner Cube, Mitchell Sorkin, explained how they developed the Spinner Cube after “researching the fidget toy trend and trying to hone in on what was popular”.

Sorkin views the Kickstarter project as the “next logical step on the enormous fad’:

“Spinner Cube wraps up novelty, evolution, and build quality all in one,” he says. “If not just for the awesome product design, I think Spinner Cube will stand out in the market by being the obvious next iteration.”

Yeah, yeah, okay.

You in? If so, check out the Kickstarter page – you’ll find all the deets, and there’s even an 18-minute video of someone spinning the Cube.

I just can’t.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

