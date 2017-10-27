Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oh, to find a Love like Russell Wilson and Ciara’s – BellaNaija

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Oh, to find a Love like Russell Wilson and Ciara's
BellaNaija
We all saw the Instagram post where Russell Wilson heaped praises on his wife, Ciara, saying she is the best mother and wife he knows, and that she has a lot of people who love her but he loves her the most. Well, that was just the start. Later in the
Ciara Goes Indoor Skydiving and Gets So Amazingly Excited — Watch!CBS 8 San Diego
Ciara praises Russell Wilson's 'amazing' birthday gift: 'You're the best'UPI.com
Russell Wilson's birthday gift to Ciara: a private sushi-making classWJBD Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.