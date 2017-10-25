Oil Holds Gains Near $52 on Signs US Fuel Stockpiles Declined – Bloomberg
Oil Holds Gains Near $52 on Signs US Fuel Stockpiles Declined
Oil held gains near $52 a barrel as U.S. industry data showed gasoline stockpiles declined and as OPEC negotiates an exit strategy to output cuts alongside an extension of the deal. Futures were little changed in New York after rising 1.1 percent on …
Oil gains as Opec said to work on exit plan alongside extension
