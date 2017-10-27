Okagbare to be inducted into University of Texas Hall Of Fame today

Nigeria’s fastest woman, Blessing Okagbare will be recognised by her Alumni, University of Texas today as she will be inducted into the University of Texas at El Paso Hall of fame.Four other alumni who have proved true ambassadors of the institution will be inducted.

The criteria for being considered for selection to the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame are as follows:

Participated as a student-athlete at The University of Texas at El Paso

Been named 1st team “All America.” or…

Won an NCAA/AIAW national championship, or…

Set a world record, or…

Participated in the Olympic Games, or…

Led the nation in a recognized statistical category, or…

Succeeded as a professional athlete, or…

Any male or female athlete who distinguished themselves and the University, or…

The individual must possess and shall have possessed such qualities as sportsmanship, character and integrity. The individual must not have been convicted of or plead guilty to any criminal activity.

A former student-athlete shall be first eligible for selection five (5) full academic years after completing his/her eligibility at the University.

If a student-athlete has left the University prior to completion of eligibility, the five-year waiting period shall have begun at the end of the fourth academic year following their initial enrollment at The University of Texas at El Paso or any other university or junior college.

It could be recalled that Okagbare scored a 100 m/long jump double at the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship for University of Texas at El Paso, completing an undefeated collegiate streak that year.

