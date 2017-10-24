Okocha didn’t put Iwobi in Eagle, says Dad

Iwobi, capped at U-16, U-17 and U-18 level by England, was invited to train with Nigeria’s U-23 national team in 2015, before he was promoted to the Super Eagles, making his debut against Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘’For Alex at his age playing with people like Mikel Obi, (Elderson) Echiejile and (Ogenyi) Onazi it’s is unbelievable,’’ Iwobi’s dad said.

‘’I look at it and I say what a joy, what a privilege playing with these guys who are well known throughout the continent and for Alex to be part of that structure and being there on merit.

‘’ Alex is not here because Jay Jay is his uncle, it doesn’t work that way. He’s come here, staked a claim, he’s done well.’’

Iwobi is set to add to his international caps when Nigeria battle Algeria and

