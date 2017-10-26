Okorocha ‘attacks’ Buhari over treatment of Nigerian youths
Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, on Wednesday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is not carrying the youths along. Okorocha said the current Federal Government has not done enough to recognise the youths. The governor’s remark was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Youth Affairs, Mr. Kenneth Emelu, during a […]
Okorocha ‘attacks’ Buhari over treatment of Nigerian youths
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!