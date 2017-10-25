Okowa has 2,203 political aides – Delta commissioner, Edevbie
Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has 2,203 political aides. Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, said this in reaction to comments that political appointees were more than civil servants in the state. Speaking at a press briefing on the 2018 budget proposal sent to the state House of Assembly by the governor, Edevbie said Delta […]
