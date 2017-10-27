Olamide hit at follower who calls for his downfall (see posts)
Olamide is not one of those artists that let trolls go free when they come for them The rapper just blasted the heck out of a follower who said he would soon become an upcoming artist like Ice Prince! See below…
The post Olamide hit at follower who calls for his downfall (see posts) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!