Olamide Mercilessly Drags Troll Who Wished Him Downfall in Epic Twitter Show Down

Olamide is one influential rapper who does not joke with his craft. Month after month, the YBNL boss dominates the airwaves with his songs, all of them smash hits that become street anthems. And it is with same zealousness that he is dragging a Twitter troll who hopped on the platform to wish him dowfall. …

The post Olamide Mercilessly Drags Troll Who Wished Him Downfall in Epic Twitter Show Down appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

