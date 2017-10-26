Olamide rapes, impregnates girl at Ajegunle

Olamide Odewusi, a 30-year-old, has appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court charged with rape and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

The accused, a phone technician, resides at 13, Ogunsheye St., Ajegunle in Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos.

He was, however, released on a bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on May 12 at the accused’s residence.

Ogu said the accused, who met the girl at a party, obtained her phone number and has since been calling her.

“The accused lured the girl into his apartment on the pretext of fixing her faulty phone, shut the door and raped her,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said some months after, the girl was feeling feverish and went to the hospital for treatment and was confirmed pregnant.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, if found guilty, risks life imprisonment.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for mention.

