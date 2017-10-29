Olanipekun Gives Scholarship To 250 Students, Decries Poor Pay For Phd Holders – Independent Newspapers Limited
Independent Newspapers Limited
Olanipekun Gives Scholarship To 250 Students, Decries Poor Pay For Phd Holders
Ado-Ekiti – No fewer than 250 students have benefitted from the Wole Olanipekun Scholarhip Scheme since its inception in 1996. This was made known during the 2017 edition of the scheme held at private residence of the founder, where about 100 students …
