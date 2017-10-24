Olympic Legend, Usman Bolt To Visit South Africa 27th January 2018

Olympic legend, Usain Bolt has just been confirmed as a guest for the 2018 Sun Met, which takes place in Cape Town early next year. According to information seen on

The post Olympic Legend, Usman Bolt To Visit South Africa 27th January 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

