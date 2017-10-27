Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG! Model’s Boobs Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week (Photos)

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Model’s boobs Exposed at Lagos fashion Week 2017. Spectators at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 were ‘wowed’ by what seemed to be a wardrobe malfunction as a models bre*sts poped out of her dress putting her Tips on display at the runway. View the 18+ photos below. See the uncensored photos below. Check …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post OMG! Model’s Boobs Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week (Photos) appeared first on myNAIJAinfo!.

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.