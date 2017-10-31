Ondo Assembly kicks against education summit communique

The Ondo State House of Assembly has kicked against the resolutions of the stakeholders at the Education summit which recommended that free education should be discontinued at Secondary school level. The lawmakers warned governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu not to implement any part of the Education summit communique, until it was fully debated on the floor of […]

Ondo Assembly kicks against education summit communique

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

