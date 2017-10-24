Ondo, MFM wrestlers in camp for Gov Wike Challenge Cup

Ondo State wrestling team and the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) wrestling team have intensified their training ahead of the first Governor Wike Wrestling Challenge Cup billed to hold at the Rivers State Indoor Sports Complex, Port Harcourt, Rivers State from November 23 to 30, 2017.

Coach Akur Purity who is handling the two teams informed NationSport that they are already in open camp and will move into proper camping two weeks to the competition as they seek to dominate the competition.

“We are preparing seriously for the championship. We are coming with MFM wrestling team and Ondo State wrestling team. The MFM will campaign in the Cadet and Junior teams while the Ondo State is coming with the senior team. We are fully prepared.

“Ondo team has been winning overall female in terms of medals in recent competitions, we have more medals than Bayelsa. We are topping in the female category and we are trying to matchup with them in the boys category. They have gained more ground than us in the male category but this time around, by the special grace of God we will try everything possible to make sure we still carry the day,” Purity told NationSport.

The competition sponsored by the Governor of Rivers State, Neysom Wike is a prelude to the 2018 Cadet, Junior and Senior African Wrestling Championships that will hold in Port Harcourt, next year.

A total of 90 weight classes with wrestlers competing for honours in all three styles (Greco-Roman, Female Wrestling and Men’s Freestyle) in the Cadet, Junior and Senior with 10 new weight categories each for all the styles.

The post Ondo, MFM wrestlers in camp for Gov Wike Challenge Cup appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

