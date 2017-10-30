Ondo Niger Delta Youths commend President, Akeredolu on Amnesty

A group, Ondo State Niger Delta Youths, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the inclusion of youths in Ondo State in the Federal Government’s Amnesty programme.

The association made the commendation in a statement issued by its Chairman, Agbejoye Adetoye, and Secretary, Akinjeji Adetola, in Lagos on Monday.

It described President Buhari as “a listening leader.’’

The Ondo State Government, had on Oct. 23, announced that the Federal Government would on Nov 9 incorporate ex-militants in the riverine area of the state who are willing to surrender their arms for the Amnesty programme.

The youths also commended Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for his commitment to the development of the riverine community of the state and its people.

“We want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to the cries of youths in Ondo State and we also commend Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for demonstrating a strong commitment to developing resources in the Niger Delta region of the state.

“It should be recalled that during the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to Igbokoda at the Niger Delta stakeholders’ town hall meeting, the youths in the region made two demands.

“The demands are Amnesty programme for the youths that are not captured in the first phase and harnessing the available resources in the coastline of Ondo State through the establishment of seaport.

“Today, the Amnesty programme is a reality and our people can now sleep with their two eyes closed and investors are at safe haven to partner with Ondo State Government.

“We equally want to appeal to our governor to hasten action on the seaport to boost the state economy,’’ the youths said.

