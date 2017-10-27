Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ondo State could stop free education

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday said that, if advised by stakeholders in the education sector, his administration might have to discontinue the free education policy for pupils in the state. Akeredolu lamented the deplorable condition of primary and secondary schools in the state, saying there was a need to reform the education …

The post Ondo State could stop free education appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.