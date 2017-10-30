Ondo State Govt to stop free secondary school education

INDICATIONS emerged on yesterday that the Ondo State government is set to discontinue free education at the Secondary Schools level across the state. The decision was contained in a communique issued by the over 2,000 stakeholders who converged on the International Culture and Events Center DOME, Akure, for a two-day education summit in the state. […]

