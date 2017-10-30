Ondo okays tuition for secondary school pupils, parents kick – The Punch
Ondo okays tuition for secondary school pupils, parents kick
The Ondo State Government says it will no longer pay school fees of secondary school pupils in the state, saying that parents should henceforth take up the responsibilities of the schoolchildren. It, however, said it would keep funding pupils in …
Ondo to stop free education in secondary schools
Ondo stakeholders urge review of tuition fees
Ondo May Charge Tuition Fees in Secondary Schools
