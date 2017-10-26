One Named Peter! Mr P opens up on P-Square’s Break Up as he covers Vibe.ng Magazine

“One thing I will never do when I come back to this life again is mix family with business,” Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, says as he discusses the break up of P-Square with Vibe.ng. Peter and Paul Okoye have for over a decade been rocking our airwaves, gathering awards, as the hit group […]

The post One Named Peter! Mr P opens up on P-Square’s Break Up as he covers Vibe.ng Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

