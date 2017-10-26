Pages Navigation Menu

One protester shot dead in Kenya poll clashes

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

At least one person was shot dead on Thursday during clashes with police as demonstrators sought to block Kenya’s presidential re-run in the western city of Kisumu, police and hospital sources said.

“He was brought here with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. He died in the hospital,” a hospital source told AFP, explaining that he had died of massive blood loss. The police source confirmed the information and said a second protester had been killed, but AFP was unable to immediately confirm the report.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

