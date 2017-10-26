One protester shot dead in Kenya poll clashes

At least one person was shot dead on Thursday during clashes with police as demonstrators sought to block Kenya’s presidential re-run in the western city of Kisumu, police and hospital sources said.

“He was brought here with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. He died in the hospital,” a hospital source told AFP, explaining that he had died of massive blood loss. The police source confirmed the information and said a second protester had been killed, but AFP was unable to immediately confirm the report.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

