Salami Rejects Corruption Trial Monitoring Committee Appointment – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Salami Rejects Corruption Trial Monitoring Committee Appointment
The fight against corruption may have suffered yet another setback as a former President of the Court of Appeal, Retired Justice Ayo Salami, rejected his appointment as chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee …
