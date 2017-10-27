Onyeka Nwelue shades Don Jazzy, Hushpuppi and others – Amoré (press release) (blog)
|
Amoré (press release) (blog)
|
Onyeka Nwelue shades Don Jazzy, Hushpuppi and others
Amoré (press release) (blog)
Nigerian Professor and film-maker, Onyeka Nwelue, who revealed how he was almost raped by some women and Nigerian movie big shots wanted sex from him before granting him a favour, is back with another 'exposition', and this time, he is taking a swipe …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!