Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni begs Ilesa people to forgive Aregbesola

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ilesa—The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11) yesterday, begged the people and  stakeholders in Ilesa community to forgive Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State over some policies of his government that may have caused any misgiving between them and the governor.

Aregbesola, a native of Ijesaland had been building mega schools across the three senatorial districts.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Speaking during the commissioning of Ilesa Government High School yesterday, the Ooni  pleaded: “I am appealing to the people of Ilesa who don’t like our governor not to be angry. Some people here are not happy with the governor. Please, be happy with him.”

The post Ooni begs Ilesa people to forgive Aregbesola appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.