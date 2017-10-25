Ooni begs Ilesa people to forgive Aregbesola

ilesa—The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11) yesterday, begged the people and stakeholders in Ilesa community to forgive Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State over some policies of his government that may have caused any misgiving between them and the governor.

Aregbesola, a native of Ijesaland had been building mega schools across the three senatorial districts.

Speaking during the commissioning of Ilesa Government High School yesterday, the Ooni pleaded: “I am appealing to the people of Ilesa who don’t like our governor not to be angry. Some people here are not happy with the governor. Please, be happy with him.”

The post Ooni begs Ilesa people to forgive Aregbesola appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

