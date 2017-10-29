Pages Navigation Menu

Operation Crocodile Smile II: Bayelsa Govt. applauds I6 Brigade for renovating Oloibiri Oil Well 1

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

president-muhammadu-buhari-uniform-IPOBBayelsa Government on Sunday lauded 16 Brigade of Nigerian Army for renovating Oloibiri Oil Well I in Ogbia Local Government as part of ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile II. The state’s Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral John Jonah, gave the commendation when he visited the historic site where the story of oil begun in the country.…

