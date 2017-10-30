Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Operation Crocodile Smile II ends in Bayelsa

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

OPERATION CROCODILE SMILE II, of the 16 Brigade Nigerian Army has ended its operations, as the undertook a renovation of the Iconic Oloibiri Oil Well. This is part of the Brigade’s Community relations activities aimed at enhancing effective civil-military relations in its Area of Responsibility. The oil well located at Otuabagi in Ogbia Local Government […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.