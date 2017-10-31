Operation Octopusgrip: Navy storms Niger Delta with 7 ships, 37 boats

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command (CNC), Rear Adm. Bello Al-hassan, on Tuesday said the Navy had deployed seven ships and 37 patrol boats for maritime security drill in the Niger Delta. Al-hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, that the command had commenced a sea/backwater […]

