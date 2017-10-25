Operations of small-scale miners to be audited – Amewu – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
Operations of small-scale miners to be audited – Amewu
Ghana Business News
Government would soon audit the operations of small-scale miners across the country as the basis to approve the continuation of their activities. Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, made the disclosure when he met the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!