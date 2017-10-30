Oppenheimers win airport battle against Guptas – Business Day
Business Day
Oppenheimers win airport battle against Guptas
Business Day
The Oppenheimers have won their court battle to operate a private international terminal at OR Tambo airport after accusing Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba of reversing his approval following pressure from the Guptas. The judgment delivered on Friday in …
Oppenheimers Win Court Battle To Keep Luxury Aiport Terminal Open
Judge rules in favour of Oppenheimers versus Gigaba
