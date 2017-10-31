Opposition party says over 2000 guns stolen from South African police in four years – The Eagle Online
|
Independent Online
|
Opposition party says over 2000 guns stolen from South African police in four years
The Eagle Online
The opposition Democratic Alliance said Tuesday that more than 2,000 guns have been stolen from the South African police in the past four years. The party in a statement on Tuesday said: “the reality is that the South African Police Service is fuelling …
Some political minds dismissive about lifting a finger for a white farmer
Murder is a trauma felt by many families – Zakhele Mbhele
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!