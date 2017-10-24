Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Orezi replies Dammy Krane’s insult and Its totally epic and hilarious

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So here’s the gist. Last week Orezi changed his hairstyle and shared the new photos with the caption, ‘and they say the hair is not fine! Warning; Thou shall not copy especially all you Nigerian Artist’. This morning, a very angry Dammy Krane made a Snapchat video saying Orezi is an idiot with no life …

The post Orezi replies Dammy Krane’s insult and Its totally epic and hilarious appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.